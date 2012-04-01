SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 1 The China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published on Sunday draft rules
aimed at increasing the liquidity of newly-listed shares and
monitoring pricings for initial public offers in an attempt to
curb speculative trading and regain investor confidence.
CSRC plans to scrap the three-month lock-up period for
institutional investors in domestic initial public offerings and
increase the scrutiny of IPOs that are priced at more than 25
percent above the comparable value of industry peers.
The new rules, which were published on CSRC's website to
solicit public opinion, are aimed at "letting new shares reflect
the actual value of companies, fostering balanced and healthy
development of both the primary and the secondary markets as
well as protecting investors' interest".
CSRC's chairman, Guo Shuqing, has taken a series of measures
to improve the mechanism and transparency of a volatile stock
market that slumped 22 percent last year.
CSRC has cracked down on malpractices such as insider
trading and published in February a full list of IPO applicants
for the first time in a bid to increase investor scrutiny of
companies that aim to go public.
In March China's two stock exchanges strengthened rules to
guard against excessive volatility in newly-listed shares.
Chinese IPOs have traditionally been the focus of market
speculation with the prices of many new stock listings showing
big swings during their first days of trading, especially on the
smaller Shenzhen market, where more small-cap firms are listed.
For example, of the 583 stocks that debuted in Shenzhen
between early 2010 and end-February this year, 497 now trade
below their initial prices, including 33 that more than doubled
on the first day of trading.
The draft rules will also allow underwriters to select five
to 10 experienced individual investors to participate in a
so-called "off-line" portion of the IPO subscription, which has
typically been reserved for institutional investors only.
