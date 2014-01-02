SHANGHAI Jan 2 China has approved six more
companies to list on mainland stock exchanges, the second batch
to get approval since regulators ended a year-long freeze on
initial public offerings, state media reported on Thursday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) gave the
green light to six companies on Tuesday, including Shaanxi Coal
and Chemical Industry Group Co Ltd, Shanghai Liangxin Electrical
Co Ltd, Being UTour International Travel Service Co Ltd, the
official China Securities Journal reported.
Shaanxi Coal is the largest among the six and had already
received preliminary CSRC approval for an IPO prior to the
suspension. It had planned to raise around 17.2 billion yuan
($2.84 billion).
That would make it the largest Chinese IPO since
Agricultural Bank of China debuted in
2010.
The latest approvals follow an initial batch of five
approvals earlier this week.
The long-awaited resumption of the IPO market is a boon to
the more than 750 companies whose applications are pending with
the regulator but will bring trepidation to equity investors,
who fear new listings will siphon off demand from existing
shares.
($1 = 6.0539 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)