SHANGHAI Jan 2 China has approved six more
companies to list on mainland stock exchanges, the second batch
to get approval since regulators ended a year-long freeze on
initial public offerings.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) gave the
greenlight to five companies on Tuesday, including Shanghai
Liangxin Electrical Co Ltd and Being UTour International Travel
Service Co Ltd, according to stock exchange filings.
In addition, Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co
Ltd, has also received approval, the official China Securities
News reported on Thursday, although its filing was not available
on the stock exchange website.
Shaanxi Coal is the largest among the six and had already
received preliminary CSRC approval for an IPO prior to the
suspension. It had planned to raise around 17.2 billion yuan
($2.84 billion).
That would make it the largest Chinese IPO since
Agricultural Bank of China debuted in
2010.
The latest approvals follow an initial batch of five
approvals earlier this week.
The long-awaited resumption of the IPO market is a boon to
the more than 750 companies whose applications are pending with
the regulator but will bring trepidation to equity investors,
who fear new listings will siphon off demand from existing
shares.
($1 = 6.0539 Chinese yuan)
