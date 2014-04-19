BEIJING, April 19 China's securities regulator
on Saturday released draft prospectuses for a small group of
companies planning to list, in a move that may soothe investor
concerns that the country had put in place a de facto freeze on
IPOs.
The 28 prospectuses, published on the website of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), included Well Lead
Medical, a medical equipment firm in the southern city of
Guangzhou, and Hangzhou Weiguang Electronic Co. Ltd., which
makes motors for electric fans.
But it is unclear whether, or when, the companies will be
approved to list.
Sixteen of the companies on the list are applying for the
main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, 8 for the ChiNext
Board and four for Shenzhen's small- and medium-sized
enterprises board.
The CSRC told investors last week that China had not closed
its window for IPO applications.
No new companies have listed for nearly two months, leading
Chinese media to speculate that an informal freeze is in place.
China allowed initial public offerings to resume in early
2014 after a hiatus of 14 months, allowing around 50 already
approved companies to list on the Shanghai and Shenzhen
exchanges.
More than 600 companies are still in the queue.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)