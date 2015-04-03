* 28 publish prospectuses to launch IPOs over next 2 weeks
* Recent rally attracts huge fresh funds into stock market -
media
SHANGHAI, April 3 China's securities regulator
approved 30 initial public offerings (IPOs) late on Thursday, a
move which could cool a stock market rally that has seen the
benchmark blue-chip index surge 13 percent since the start of
this year.
The number of IPOs approved jumped from 20 in January, and
24 each in February and March, sending out the message that
regulators intend to accelerate the pace of IPOs as part of
their efforts to cool the red-hot market, analysts said.
Twenty-eight among the 30 on Friday published their share
issue prospectuses to launch the IPOs over the next two weeks,
based on filings to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
Chinese investors typically show strong interest in new
share issues and subscriptions to IPOs typically lock up huge
amounts of cash for a few days and divert funds from existing
shares, cooling the secondary market.
The official Chinese Securities Journal estimated on Friday
that the latest batch of IPOs could tie up as much as 3.7
trillion yuan ($597 billion) in subscription funds for a short
period over the next two weeks.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index has surged since
the second half of last year as the government talks up the
market to support corporate fund-raising, while economic reforms
add to enthusiasm for hot stocks.
The official Securities Times reported on Friday that around
one trillion yuan of fresh funds flowed into the stock market in
the first quarter of this year alone.
($1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Eric
Meijer)