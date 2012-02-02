SHANGHAI Feb 2 China's securities
regulator has for the first time published a full list of
Chinese companies that have applied for an initial public
offering on the Shanghai or Shenzhen markets, in a move aimed at
boosting transparency of the system.
The list, published on the watchdog's website late on
Wednesday, included more than 500 companies, such as state-owned
giant China Postal Express & Logistics Co, TPG-backed China
Grand Auto and more than a dozen city commercial banks.
However, it was still unclear when many of these deals would
hit the market.
After submitting an IPO application, companies typically
need to wait for about six months before obtaining the
regulatory nod for a listing, but the process could be as long
as two years, depending on the quality of application as well as
market conditions, analysts say.
Until now, it was unclear when companies had submitted their
applications.
Under the current system, the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) will post a copy of the draft prospectus on
its website along with a date for when the IPO plan would be
reviewed.
Once a company has received regulatory approval, it must
launch the IPO within six months.
For a list of key Chinese IPOs in the pipeline see.
The publishing of the list, which will be updated weekly, is
seen as part of efforts by the CSRC, under its newly-appointed
Chairman Guo Shuqing, to improve the country's IPO mechanism and
transparency.
The list showed that 295 companies have applied to list on
the Shanghai Stock Exchange or Shenzhen's small and medium
enterprise board (SME board), while another 220 firms are
seeking floatations on Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style ChiNext board.
For a list of companies, click on: here
More than 250 Chinese companies raised $41.5 billion via
initial public offerings on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges
in 2011, down 41 percent compared with 2010, data from Thomson
Reuters showed.
Many analysts expect the total size of the fundraising to
remain roughly the same in 2012, and to be dominated by smaller
deals.
The CSRC's IPO list also included 14 city commercial banks,
such as Bank of Shanghai and Bank of Hangzhou, as well as
second-tier brokerage Guosen Securities.
Several Hong Kong-listed companies, such as China National
Building Materials Co and R&F Properties are
also seeking mainland listings, it showed.
The list did not give the companies' fundraising targets but
some, including China Postal Express, the country's largest
integrated express and logistics service provider, and China
Grand Auto, the country's biggest passenger car dealer, could
potentially raise more than 10 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) each
from their planned IPOs, estimates based on their public
financial information showed.
($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)