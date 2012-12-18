SHANGHAI Dec 18 Chinese companies seeking a
mainland listing may wait for up to five years as regulators
maintain a tight grip on supply concerns, prompting some to turn
to Hong Kong for fundraising, analysts at Ernst & Young said on
Tuesday.
They estimated that over 800 Chinese companies are currently
seeking approvals for a listing on the Shanghai or Shenzhen
exchange, seeking to raise a total of around 500 billion yuan
($80 billion).
"Many Chinese companies are considering listing in Hong Kong
because if they wait for another 4-5 years, their growth would
be constrained due to funding shortages," Zhehui Tang, partner
at Ernst & Young's China venture, told reporters at a briefing
in Shanghai.
No Chinese company has listed on the mainland market since
auto parts maker Zhejiang Shibao debuted in
Shenzhen on Nov 4, which analysts say is a signal that the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is refraining from
handing out the final go-ahead due to worries that additional
supply would further hurt the stock market.
The mainland market is struggling regain its footing, with
the CSI300 Index of China's 300 biggest companies
virtually flat this year after a 25 percent tumble last year and
a 13 percent slump in 2010.
To deal with the mounting backlog of listing applications,
the CSRC is considering lowering the threshhold for mainland
companies to list in Hong Kong, and will publish detailed rules
as soon as possible, the official China Securities Journal
reported on Monday.
Under current CSRC rules, Chinese companies applying for a
Hong Kong stock exchange listing must have at least 400 million
yuan in net assets, plan to raise $50 million or more, and must
generate a minimum of 60 million yuan in annual net profit.
The securities regulator is also encouraging companies to
raise cash through debt markets or over-the-counter (OTC) equity
markets, according to local media reports.
During the first 10 months of the year, Chinese companies
raised a total of 103.4 billion yuan via listings in the
mainland market, down over 60 percent compared with the whole of
2011, according to CSRC data.
($1 = 6.2350 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)