SHANGHAI Nov 30 China's securities regulator
could streamline its approvals process for some initial public
offerings (IPO) by next January, the regulator said on Saturday,
mapping out reform measures.
But firms would still need to wait for China to restart the
IPO market, frozen since October last year after authorities
suspended listings in a bid to stamp out equity market fraud.
"After the announcement of these opinions, there would need
to be around one month of preparatory work before firms could
complete the necessary procedures," the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its website.
"We predict around 50 companies may be able to complete
their registration procedures for IPO by January next year."
There have been prior reports of the IPO drought coming to
and end, but Saturday's statement gives the strongest hint that
China is contemplating the resumption of mainland listings.
The reforms were a key step in overhauling a lengthy
approval process and moving it to a system based on registration
to give the market a more prominent role, the regulator added.
"After our sector audit, when and how new shares are issued
will be under market constraints and will be independently
decided, while pricing of shares will more closely reflect true
levels of supply and demand," it said in the statement.
The reform will pull China's IPO vetting process closer to
those of developed countries, where firms register their IPOs
and face a rigorous audit before listing.
China also announced details of a trial run for
Chinese-listed firms to issue preferred shares, the government
said in a separate statement on its website.
Investors have long complained that too many listed firms
are required to sacrifice profits for wider policy aims. Many
saw use of preferred shares as a way to dilute government
influence and boost the value of other investors' holdings.
IPO reform would not mean deregulation, the regulator
cautioned, saying it would toughen monitoring of the sector and
step up punishments for non-compliance.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)