SHANGHAI Nov 23 Ten Chinese firms on Monday applied for approval to raise over three billion yuan ($469.96 million) through mainland listings, as regulators restart initial public offerings (IPO) after a near five-month hiatus.

Among the companies that filed their plans to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges were toy building block maker BanBao and outdoor power equipment firm Topsun.

China's securities regulator said last Friday that 10 companies had completed their IPO preparations. The government suspended stock market listings during the summer market rout. ($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)