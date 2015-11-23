SHANGHAI Nov 23 Ten Chinese firms on Monday
applied for approval to raise over three billion yuan ($469.96
million) through mainland listings, as regulators restart
initial public offerings (IPO) after a near five-month hiatus.
Among the companies that filed their plans to the Shanghai
and Shenzhen stock exchanges were toy building block maker
BanBao and outdoor power equipment firm Topsun.
China's securities regulator said last Friday that 10
companies had completed their IPO preparations. The government
suspended stock market listings during the summer market
rout.
($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)