SHANGHAI, March 27 China's securities regulator
plans to devolve some of its authority over approving initial
public offerings (IPOs) to the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock
Exchanges around May, state media reported, another step towards
a U.S.-style "registration" system for IPOs.
The Securities Times, a paper published by the Shenzhen
Stock Exchange, reported on Friday that the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) would dissolve its Issuance
Examination Committee, which approves IPOs and secondary
offerings.
The CSRC would then allow the Shanghai Stock Exchange and
the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to create "hearing committees"
similar to those used in Hong Kong to vet new listings.
The report cited unnamed sources within the investment
banking community. The CSRC had no comment on the report when
contacted by Reuters.
According to the Securities Times article, the CSRC would
retain ultimate authority to approve or reject share sales,
enabling it to control the pace of new issuance and block IPOs
it sees as dishonestly structured or otherwise unhealthy for the
market.
China is working to shift from an approval-based system to a
registration-based one in a bid to let market players play a
bigger role in determining the timing and pricing of IPOs.
The adjustment could also be part of a wider anti-corruption
campaign, as the high degree of control regulators have over who
lists and when makes them natural targets for bribes and other
forms of illegal persuasion.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Alan
Raybould)