* New rules follow string of accounting scandals
* Banks liable for botched IPOs even ahead of regulator
* Rules lack clarity on evidence needed, potential
liabilities
By Elzio Barreto and Yikun Wang
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 14 Newly approved Chinese
rules for IPOs are rattling investment banks as investors can
seek compensation immediately if they suffer losses due to false
or misleading information in the listing material, bankers and
lawyers have told Reuters.
Previously, disgruntled investors could only file claims for
a botched IPO after China's securities regulator had taken
action against the banks sponsoring the share offerings, issuers
or other intermediaries involved.
The measures, aimed at protecting investors after a string
of accounting scandals, are set to have a chilling effect on
underwriters because potential liabilities are hard to quantify,
putting into question whether revenues from IPO underwriting
will be worth the risks involved.
The rules, which went into effect on Jan. 1, do not offer
any clarity on how much the banks would be liable for and how
much evidence would be necessary before a sponsor would have to
make a payment, the sources said.
"Taking it at face value, there are some serious concerns,"
said an investment banker who declined to be identified as he
was not authorised to discuss regulatory issues.
"If this is indeed what the regulators are intending to do,
it'll change the risk-reward analysis for doing any sort of
underwriting in China. It would also make China very different
from any other jurisdictions."
The rule change, which shifts more responsibility for
vetting potential IPO candidates to the banks, comes as China is
preparing to allow market forces to play a greater role in IPOs,
moving from an approval-based system to a U.S.-style
registration process.
The tougher measures would, however, force banks to boost
vetting standards which should help ease concerns about poor
corporate governance at Chinese companies after a series of
accounting scandals in past years.
"This is part of Xi Jinping's effort to combat bribery and
market deficiency," said a person at a Chinese broker who was
not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
"It will increase the costs of doing business among all
sponsors and eventually they will be more careful in performing
their due diligence, which in the long run is good for all
market participants."
The China Securities Regulatory Commission has penalised
brokers such as Ping An Securities and Everbright Securities
for shoddy work in the past.
In addition to a 51.1 million yuan ($7.8 million) fine for
its work on Wanfu Biotechnology (Hunan) Agricultural
Development's IPO, Ping An had its sponsorship
license suspended for three months, and it set up a voluntary
300 million yuan fund to compensate investors. Wanfu was later
convicted of securities fraud.
