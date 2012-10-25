SHANGHAI Oct 25 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd
, a Chinese maker of car steering systems, launched its
Shenzhen share offering on Thursday after slashing its initial
fundraising plan by more than 90 percent due to pressure from
the securities regulator.
Shibao was forced to downsize the share sale plan after the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) pressured the
company to sell its mainland-traded shares at a level similar to
its Hong Kong-listed shares, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication,
reported last week, citing sources.
According to Shibao's prospectus posted on the Shenzhen
stock exchange's website late on Wednesday, it plans to raise
38.7 million yuan ($6.2 million) by selling 15 million shares at
2.58 yuan each. That is less than one tenth of its original
fundraising target of 510 million yuan.
The prospectus did not cite a reason for the downsizing and
officials at both Shibao and China Merchants Securities, the
underwriter, declined to comment. A CSRC official also declined
to comment.
The CSRC has come under criticism from investors who were
burned after buying into share offerings that were priced at
lofty valuations and subsequently fell sharply after their
market debuts. Analysts speculate the regulator's recent
intervention could be a move to keep prices at moderate
valuations.
Under the initial plan, announced in April, Shibao's IPO was
expected to be priced around 7 yuan, three times more expensive
than its Hong Kong-traded shares.
"The CSRC wants the issuer to leave something on the table
and, hence, allow investors to make some money, given the
sluggish market conditions," a banker on the deal told IFR.
Last month, China Molybdenum Co Ltd ,
another Hong Kong-listed firm, was also urged by the regulator
to downsize its mainland IPO by 80 percent.
China Molybdenum's shares nearly tripled on its Shanghai
debut earlier this month as investors deemed the stock to be
undervalued. The shares have since hovered around 9 yuan, at
levels three times the value of its Hong Kong-listed shares.
($1 = 6.2480 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, and Ken Wang at
IFR; Editing by Chris Gallagher)