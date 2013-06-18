* Regulator tells brokers IPO resumption 'almost certain' at
end-July -sources
* Resumption was expected after draft rules this month to
reform IPO procedures
* Over 600 applicants waiting, but no rush of listings
expected in weak market
* Mainland brokerages, hit by slump in investment banking
fees, set to benefit
(Adds CSRC no comment, analysis on outlook for listings, impact
on brokerages)
By Hongmei Zhao
HONG KONG, June 18 China is likely to resume
approving initial public offerings at the end of July, sources
quoted a senior regulator as saying on Tuesday, after a freeze
since October as part of efforts to crack down on wrongdoing and
restore investor confidence.
The IPO resumption, which had been expected around midyear,
follows the release of draft rules early this month to reform
IPO mechanisms, including greater freedom on the timing of
listings and strict penalties for underwriters that give
misleading information.
Given recent market weakness, analysts do not expect a rush
of companies to market despite a long backlog of applications,
although the resumption will be a boon for the mainland's
brokerages.
Yao Gang, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), told brokerages at a meeting on Tuesday that
"it is almost certain" that IPOs will resume at the end of next
month, people who were present at the meeting said. They
declined to be identified because they are not authorised to
speak to the media.
Officials at the CSRC, which has never publicly indicated
how long its IPO freeze would last, did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
China suspended IPO approvals in late October as part of a
crackdown on fraud in the equity market.
The number of IPO applicants in China has shrunk 17 percent
to 666 from more than 800 last November, as companies dropped
their listing plans due to accounting issues or a slump in
profits.
The CSRC ordered underwriters to audit all applicants' books
and is conducting inspections on randomly selected cases to
confirm their accuracy.
"It shows the CSRC's determination to ensure that good
companies go to the market," said Edmond Chan, a partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers' capital market services group in Hong
Kong.
The IPO resumption would benefit Haitong Securities Co Ltd
, China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
and other mainland brokerages whose earnings have
been hit by a slump in investment banking revenue over the past
year.
It would also give applicants, many of which are not
state-owned, badly needed access to the capital markets and
boost the private sector as it struggles with slowing economic
growth.
A number of Chinese companies, including city commercial
lender Huishang Bank and Bank of Shanghai, have decided to turn
to the Hong Kong market for fundraising after getting impatient
waiting for a mainland IPO.
Analysts said, however, that companies are unlikely to rush
to list once the IPO approvals resume.
"There won't be a big flood. You cannot have too many deals
at one time," Chan said. "The market cannot absorb them."
Recent market weakness, spurred in part by worries about
prospects for U.S. monetary stimulus and affecting neighbouring
Hong Kong and other global markets, last week pushed Shanghai's
CSI300 index to its lowest this year.
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Writing by
Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Edmund Klamann)