BEIJING, June 7 China published draft rules on
Friday to improve the transparency and pricing of initial public
offerings on domestic stock markets, a move that could signal a
resumption in new listing approvals after a seven-month hiatus.
A decision by China's regulators last November to suspend
all new IPOs as part of a crackdown on fraud has seen the number
of applicants fall by more than 15 percent, with about 140
companies dropping their listing plans because of poor
accounting quality or a slump in profits.
The new rule, now open to public review, said issuers must
have valid quotations from at least 50 institutional and 50
individual investors to decide prices for IPOs involving more
than 400 million shares, according to a statement on the website
of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the industry
watchdog.
It will also require those that have been given the
regulatory green light but have not yet launched IPOs to update
information regularly and even reapply for approval if there are
any major changes.
The rule will allow lead underwriters to reserve a certain
amount of new shares to select investors, potentially benefiting
brokerages with a strong institutional client base. Previously
all new shares were sold through auctions.
If the shares of a firm close below IPO prices six months
after listing, controlling stakeholders as well as board members
and senior executives who own shares must promise to extend the
lockup period by at least another six months.
It will also encourage companies to raise funds via a
variety of other options apart from common shares, including
bond sales.
Companies must publish contingency plans describing what
they will do if share prices fall below earnings per share
within five years of the IPO.
China's CSI300 index, consisting of leading firms
on domestic stock exchanges, posted its first weekly loss in six
weeks this week, falling 4.7 percent.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and David Stanway; Editing by Robert
Birsel)