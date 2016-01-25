SHANGHAI Jan 25 China's first initial public
offering under rules introduced on Jan. 1 that make listings
easier was oversubscribed more than 4,000 times, showing Chinese
investors remain hungry for IPOs despite recent market gyrations
over growing economic concerns.
In a statement late on Sunday, Guangzhou Goaland Energy
Conservation Tech, a producer of coolants for
electricity generators, said its offering of shares worth up to
258.7 million yuan ($39 million) was 4,335 times oversubscribed.
The oversubscription ratio was about 10 times that of IPOs
before the change of rules, but still within investor
expectations, analysts said. Chinese investors are typically
keen on IPOs as regulatory restrictions, such as guided pricing
mechanisms, ensure new shares almost always jump on their debut.
Under the new rules, pre-paid capital is no longer needed
from investors during IPO subscriptions. Goaland Energy is one
of seven IPOs approved by China's securities regulator last week
under the new system.
Goaland Energy plans to issue 16.67 million shares at a
price of 15.52 yuan per share for a listing in China's
Nasdaq-style ChiNext market in Shenzhen. Proceeds will be used
to expand the company's core business and supplement working
capital, it said in an earlier prospectus.
($1=6.58 Yuan)
