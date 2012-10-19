Oct 19 Social media platform YY Inc hopes to become the first Chinese company to go public in the United States in seven months as the market slowly opens for a region that has faced questions about transparency, growth and corporate governance.

The company, which filed its registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, is in many ways a far cry from other Chinese companies whose public offerings burned investors with poor earnings, inaccurate financial reporting and lack of regulatory scrutiny.

YY offers online games, karaoke, music concert and educational services through its platform to over 400 million Internet subscribers. It is profitable and boasts well-known investors, including Walt Disney Co venture arm Steamboat Ventures and hedge fund billionaire Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management, plus top-tier underwriters, including Morgan Stanley.

YY's net sales more than doubled to 319 million yuan ($50.8 million) for fiscal year 2011. The company posted a profit of 20.8 million yuan ($3.3 million) for the six months ended June 30.

But in the wake of scandals last year that hit several Chinese companies, including Sino-Forest and Longtop Financial Technologies, the bar has been raised substantially for firms from the region looking to go public.

Only Chinese companies with several quarters of profitability and revenue growth of over 50 percent will be able to grab U.S. investor interest, investors say.

"There's definitely been a cleansing process and improvement," said Kevin Pollack, managing director at Paragon Capital in New York. "There are tremendous opportunities if you know what red flags to look out for."

SENTIMENT TURNING

While it's unlikely that the U.S. market will be flooded with Chinese listings in the near term, bankers, lawyers and investors say, improved sentiment may lead an uptick in deals, particularly among fast-growing technology companies.

"You can sell the sizzle on a company like YY," said Dennis Galgano, head of international investment banking at Morgan Joseph, who works with Chinese companies. "It's up the alley of what the market likes in terms of Chinese companies - you see 400 million users and it gets people doing the math in terms of future growth."

A few Chinese tech companies are also eyeing the recent success of U.S.-based software IPOs like Workday, Palo Alto Networks Inc and ServiceNow Inc as a signal that the market may be receptive to their deals, too.

Other Chinese companies exploring a U.S. listing include online travel site Qunar, online retailer 360buy.com and online shopping site LightInTheBox, according to sources familiar with the companies' plans.

The companies could not be reached for comment.

Prior to YY, the last Chinese company to list was Vipshop Holdings Ltd in March. Shares of the online flash sales site tumbled following their debut, though they have rebounded over 50 percent since. Vipshop, which priced at $6.50, closed Thursday at $9.80.

In May, car-rental provider China Auto Rental Holdings pulled its $138 million offering after poor investor demand.

SKEPTICISM REMAINS STRONG

To be sure, the majority of Chinese companies looking to list shares in the United States may still be met with intense investor scrutiny.

Many investors remain unwilling to take on the additional risk that comes with investing in China, given recent strength in the U.S. stock market. Political tensions with China have also run high following reports that the region's Huawei Technology Co Ltd could pose a U.S. national security threat.

One troubling trend is that of publicly listed Chinese companies going private after facing massive drops in value on U.S. exchanges, which does not bode well for future IPOs. These companies are likely to relist in Hong Kong or mainland China, where they can command higher valuations.

Since September alone, half a dozen publicly listed Chinese companies have announced plans to go private, including crop nutrient products maker Yongye International Inc, paper packaging company China Shengda Packaging Group Inc and real estate services company Syswin Inc.

"There's still a lot of skepticism about China in general," said Phil Groves, president of DAC Management, a Hong Kong-based investment manager and adviser. "There's a stem of new stuff going on but the old problems have a long tail."