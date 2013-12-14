SHANGHAI Dec 14 China's securities regulators
issued fresh details on their plans for the resumption of
initial public offerings (IPOs) early next year, eliminating
pricing and turnover controls for IPOs while detailing how
investor participation will be managed.
Beijing is moving to reinvigorate its stock markets to make
them more responsive to market forces in order to help lessen
Chinese firms' over dependence on bank loans for fundraising.
Chinese investors frequently deride the stock markets as
hives of speculation, manipulation and insider trading.
The government must restore investor confidence in stocks as
an asset class compared to other products like housing or wealth
management products, and at the same time convince investors
that corporate governance at listed Chinese firms is improving.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
already said it will abandon its approval-based listing system
in which government officials decided which companies would get
to list, and adopt a U.S.-style registration system in which the
market decides reception and pricing of IPOs.
Some 50 companies (out of a total queue of over 800 firms
waiting to list) are expected to complete registration and
auditing procedures in January, according to official
statements, and will theoretically be able to list soon after.
In a statement posted on its website on Friday, the CSRC
said it will stop involving itself in IPO pricing, inline with
its commitment to let the market play a "decisive" role in
pricing assets. While there was never a formally published cap
on IPO pricing, in the past regulators intervened in the pricing
and timing of new issues when they saw it necessary.
On Friday evening the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
published regulations on how investor subscriptions in IPOs will
be managed, a key question for China's legions of retail
investors who still dominate transaction volumes.
Previously IPOs have been highly distorted by massive
triple-digit pops on the first day which paid off heavily for
connected institutional investors, followed up by declines below
the original IPO price, burning later investors.
In order to address this concern, the CSRC has already said
it will force original stakeholder investors to buy back their
shares should the price fall below the IPO price within two
years of listing.
However, in their statements the two exchanges said they
will also eliminate rules that froze trade in stocks on their
first day of trade if turnover exceeded extraordinarily high
thresholds, 80 percent in the case of Shanghai.
The new regulations also require participants in IPO
subscriptions to have 10,000 yuan ($1,600) worth of shares in
other companies already in their portfolio.
($1 = 6.0712 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Michael Perry)