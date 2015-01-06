SHANGHAI Jan 6 China's stock market watchdog
has approved the initial public offerings of 20 firms, it said
late on Monday, around double the number it approved on average
last year.
The move is seen aimed at tempering the country's red-hot
stock market, which gained more than 40 percent in the fourth
quarter last year.
"Apparently, regulators are increasing new share supplies
amid the recent market bull run," the semi-official China
Business News said in a report on Tuesday.
"The market expects the number of IPOs hitting the market
will continue to increase."
Last year, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
approved about 10 IPOs per month, with the go-aheads given near
the end of each month.
All 20 companies approved on Monday were relatively small
companies, with 10 aiming to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
and the rest on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Of the 20, 17 launched their IPOs on Tuesday including
Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co, Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc
and Western Region Gold Co.
The CSI300 index of top Chinese companies rose 44
percent during the fourth quarter in what some analysts have
dubbed a "crazed bull run".
