By Kazunori Takada and Alice Du
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Jan 7 China is expected to
allow significantly more companies to list on its stock
exchanges this year, with some analysts predicting proceeds from
initial public offerings will nearly double to $20 billion.
Anticipation of a busier IPO pipeline stems from the belief
that the market's recent rally has reduced concern among
regulators that an increase in supply could spook investors.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said late
on Monday it had approved listings by 20 firms - about twice the
average monthly average last year - underscoring its desire to
throw open the IPO market.
"It makes sense for them right now - given how fast the
market's gone up - to actually suck up some of the liquidity
with the new IPOs," said Francis Cheung, head of China equity
strategy at CLSA in Hong Kong.
"They need to balance. I don't think they want to crash the
market," he said.
The stock market, which rallied over 40 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2014, fell on Tuesday and rose marginally on
Wednesday. It was the best performing major market in 2014,
rising to its highest levels in close to five years.
Around 650 companies are currently waiting to list, with
most of them in the queue since before late 2012 when CSRC froze
all IPO approvals for over an year as it overhauled the market.
Many unlisted small and mid-sized firms have been struggling to
find sources of funds outside of China's overburdened banking
system.
BIG YEAR SEEN
Analysts at Deloitte estimate between 180-200 mainland
companies will raise between 100 billion yuan and 120 billion
yuan ($16.1 billion to $19.3 billion) via IPOs this year.
Manufacturing, consumer and retail and emerging industries will
dominate the offerings, they said.
PriceWaterhouseCoopers forecasts China's IPO market in 2015
could be even bigger, raising around 130 billion yuan.
Last year, 125 companies raised a total of $11.2 billion,
with technology firms accounting for about 47 percent of all
proceeds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
NEW PROCEDURES COMING
Unlike many developed markets, China applies an
approval-based system in which the regulator decides which firms
would get to list and when.
But the CSRC has said it will be moving to a
registration-based system similar to those used in the United
States and other developed markets as part of broader efforts in
opening up its financial system.
The new system, which analysts expect could be rolled out
this year, aims to allow market forces to determine the
reception and pricing of IPOs and speed up the process for the
long line of hopefuls.
Zhang Gang, an analyst at Central China Securities in
Shanghai, said he believes the system will be rolled out in the
second half of this year. Its introduction could briefly cause
volatility in the market, he said.
For years prior to late 2014, mainland stock markets stayed
in the doldrums. But spurred by a surprise interest rate cut in
November and the launch of a stock link between Shanghai and
Hong Kong stock exchanges, they have been on a tear.
The CSI300 index of top Chinese companies rose 44
percent during the fourth quarter in what some analysts dubbed a
"crazed bull run". It ended the year up 52 percent.
($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan)
