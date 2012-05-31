BEIJING May 31 Iran has cancelled a $2 billion
contract for a Chinese firm to help build a hydroelectric dam in
the country, Chinese state media said on Thursday, a move that
risks upsetting Beijing, one of Tehran's most important economic
and political allies.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is due to visit China
next week for a security summit, where he is expected to hold
talks with his Chinese counterpart, Hu Jintao, on Iran's
disputed nuclear programme.
In March 2011, Iran's official IRNA news agency said China's
Sinohydro Corp. had signed a contract with Iranian
hydro firm Farab to build the dam, described as the world's
tallest, in Iran's western province of Lorestan. It was designed
to support a 1,500-megawatt power station.
The Global Times, a popular tabloid owned by Chinese
Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily, said the Iranian
government had decided to cancel the contract. The report did
not cite sources or give a reason for the cancellation.
But it quoted Iranian media reports as saying Iran's central
bank was "dissatisfied" with financing options offered by China.
Sinohydro was not immediately available for comment.
China and Iran have close energy and trade ties, and Beijing
has repeatedly resisted U.S.-led demands to impose tougher
economic sanctions on Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions.
However, differences have arisen between China and Iran in
the development of Iran's oil and gas resources.
State-owned China National Petroleum Corporation was given a
month's deadline by Iranian Oil minister Rostam Ghasemi in April
to make a serious start on the giant South Pars gas field after
32 months of delay.
In September last year, Reuters reported China's reluctance
to progress with oil and gas investments in Iran.
Many foreign companies have been forced to pull out of the
Iranian energy sector due to the fear of sanctions, but
state-owned Asian firms are less susceptible to Western pressure
to stay away from the Iranian market.
