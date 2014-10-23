BEIJING Oct 23 China wants to have closer
military ties with Iran, the Chinese defence minister told the
visiting head of the Iranian navy on Thursday, state media
reported, reaffirming Beijing's diplomatic links with Tehran
despite controversy over its nuclear plans.
Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan told Iranian Navy
Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari that the two armed
forces have seen "good cooperation on mutual visits, personnel
training and other fields in recent years", the official Xinhua
news agency reported.
"Exchanges between the two navies have been fruitful and
their warships have paid successful visits to each other," it
paraphrased Chang as saying.
"Chang ... stressed China is willing to work with Iran to
further pragmatic cooperation and strengthen
military-to-military ties."
Xinhua cited Sayyari as saying that Iran attaches great
importance to its ties with China and is "ready to enhance
bilateral exchanges to push forward cooperation between the two
armed forces, especially in naval cooperation".
The official People's Liberation Army Daily separately
reported that Sayyari had been given tours of a Chinese
submarine and warships, where he "listened to an introduction on
equipment ability and weapons systems".
Sayyari said that he hoped Iran and China could cooperate on
anti-piracy operations, the newspaper said.
China is Iran's top oil buyer and has been the most
aggressive in raising its crude purchases after an easing of the
Western sanctions aimed at ending Tehran's disputed nuclear
programme.
Iran and the United States said last week they made some
progress in high-level nuclear talks aimed at reaching a final
resolution to the decade-old dispute but that much work remained
to clinch a deal by a late-November deadline.
China, a participant at the nuclear talks with Iran, has
consistently urged a negotiated solution and decried efforts to
place sanctions which have not been endorsed by the United
Nations on Iran.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)