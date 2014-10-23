(Adds analyst comment, background)
BEIJING Oct 23 China wants to have closer
military ties with Iran, the Chinese defence minister told the
visiting head of the Iranian navy on Thursday, state media
reported, reaffirming diplomatic links despite controversy over
Iran's nuclear plans.
Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan told Iranian Navy
Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari that the two armed
forces have seen "good cooperation on mutual visits, personnel
training and other fields in recent years", China's official
Xinhua news agency reported.
"Exchanges between the two navies have been fruitful and
their warships have paid successful visits to each other," it
cited Chang as saying.
"Chang ... stressed China is willing to work with Iran to
further pragmatic cooperation and strengthen
military-to-military ties."
Xinhua cited Sayyari as saying Iran attached great
importance to its ties with China and was "ready to enhance
bilateral exchanges to push forward cooperation between the two
armed forces, especially in naval cooperation".
For the first time ever, two Chinese warships docked at
Iran's Bandar Abbas port to take part in a joint naval exercises
in the Gulf, Iranian state media reported on Sept. 20.
Naval cooperation between Iran and China is aimed at
reinforcing Iran's military capability in the Gulf, analysts
say, as well as displaying China's plan to exert greater
influence and presence beyond East Asia.
"The (port) call reflects China's military-to-military
relationship with Iran," said Christian Le Mière, a naval expert
at the International Institute for Strategic Studies think-tank.
"It is the most explicit sign of Beijing's acknowledgment of
this relationship, which has remained relatively covert until
now."
China's People's Liberation Army Daily separately reported
that Sayyari had been given tours of a Chinese submarine and
warships, where he "listened to an introduction on equipment
ability and weapons systems".
Sayyari said he hoped Iran and China could cooperate on
anti-piracy operations, the newspaper said.
China is Iran's top oil buyer and has been the most
aggressive in raising its crude purchases after an easing of the
Western sanctions aimed at ending Tehran's disputed nuclear
programme.
Iran and the United States said last week they made some
progress in high-level nuclear talks aimed at reaching a final
resolution to the decade-old dispute but that much work remained
to clinch a deal by a late-November deadline.
China, a participant at the nuclear talks with Iran, has
consistently urged a negotiated solution and decried efforts to
place sanctions which have not been endorsed by the United
Nations on Iran.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara, Reporting by
Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)