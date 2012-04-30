* Concerns China won't be able to import Iranian oil
* Shipowners say govt intervention necessary
* Ship firms unwilling to take risk on by themselves
By Alison Leung
BEIJING, April 30 China is considering sovereign
guarantees for its ships to enable the world's second-biggest
oil consumer to continue importing Iranian crude after new EU
sanctions come into effect in July, the head of China's
shipowners' association said.
Tough new European Union sanctions aimed at stopping Iran's
oil exports to Europe also ban EU insurers and reinsurers from
covering tankers carrying Iranian crude anywhere in the world.
Around 90 percent of the world's tanker insurance is based in
the West, so the measures threaten shipments to Iran's top Asian
buyers China, India, Japan and South Korea.
Global crude oil prices have risen nearly 20 percent
since October, partly on fears over supply disruptions from
Iran.
"(Ship) operators are worried that if the insurance issue
cannot be resolved, they will not be able to take orders for
shipping Iranian oil any longer," Zhang Shouguo, secretary
general of China Shipowners' Association, told Reuters in a rare
interview with foreign media.
"We have put forward our concern and related government
departments are studying the issue."
Iran, OPEC's second-largest producer, exports most of its
2.2 million barrels of oil per day to Asia, and major buyers
have yet to find a way around pending EU sanctions.
"We are paying great attention to this, the country has the
need for oil and it's our responsibility to move the crude,"
said Zhang. "But we need a solution from the government so we
can avoid such risk."
Like China, India and South Korea were also mulling
sovereign guarantees for their tankers. Indian shipping firms
indicated last week they would continue to transport Iranian oil
even if limited insurance cover exposed them financially to a
spill or accident.
Chinese insurers and shipowners would not take the risk on
themselves and government intervention was necessary, Zhang
said. Major ship insurer, China P&I club, told Reuters earlier
this month it would not provide replacement cover for domestic
tankers carrying Iranian oil.
Most of China's tanker fleet, owned by firms such as China
Shipping, COSCO Group and Nanjing Tankers
, were covered by European insurers, analysts said.
Most maritime insurers pool their coverage and tap into the
reinsurance market when coverage exceeds $8 million. A typical
supertanker - the biggest can ferry some 2 million barrels of
oil - is covered for $1 billion against personal injury and
pollution claims.
Several government departments were considering the
industry's request, including the Ministry of Finance, China
Insurance Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Transport and
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Zhang said.
He did not say when a decision might be made.
Until recently, China was Iran's top customer, taking more
than 20 percent of its crude exports but customs data last week
showed China halved its Iranian crude imports in March compared
with the same month in 2011.
On the broader shipping market, Zhang said he expected the
troubled industry would return to a normal growth path in 2014.
The freight market, which includes oil tankers, dry bulk ships
and container vessels, has been in one of the worst downturns in
recent memory due to an oversupply of vessels and slow global
economic activity
(Editing by Randy Fabi and Ed Davies)