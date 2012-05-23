* Iran president to attend security summit in China, to meet
Hu Jintao
* Chinese diplomat repeats opposition to unilateral
sanctions against Iran
* China has close energy ties with Iran, but has cut back
oil purchases
(Recasts, adds details and comment from People's Daily)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, May 23 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad will visit China in June for a security summit and
discuss his country's disputed nuclear programme with Chinese
President Hu Jintao, a senior diplomat said on Wednesday,
criticising new sanctions aimed at Iran.
Ahmadinejad will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation
Organisation (SCO) meeting hosted by Beijing in June, China's
Vice Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping told reporters at a
briefing. The SCO is a regional security forum that groups
China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
and which Iran is attending as an observer.
The summit will likely be overshadowed by the presence of
Ahmadinejad, whose country is at the centre of a standoff with
the West over its nuclear programme.
"Certainly, during his meeting with President Hu, the Iran
nuclear issue will be an important talking point," Cheng said.
Ahmadinejad's visit to China takes on particular
significance as China is a veto-wielding permanent member of the
U.N. Security Council and has resisted U.S. demands for
sanctions on Iran.
Iran, OPEC's second-largest producer, exports most of its
2.2 million barrels of oil per day to Asia, home to its four
main customers: China, Japan, India and South Korea.
All four nations have cut back on their purchases, dissuaded
by a previous package of U.S. financial sanctions due to take
effect at the end of June as well as an EU oil embargo and a ban
on shipping insurance, which take effect on July 1.
The U.S. Senate unanimously approved on Monday a package of
new economic sanctions on Iran's oil sector.
Iran is under increasing pressure to curb its nuclear
programme and its security council chief is due to hold talks in
Iraq later on Wednesday with six world powers - the United
States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier
announced it was close to a deal to unblock monitoring of Iran's
suspected work on a nuclear weapon, a positive sign before the
six big powers meet Iran's security council
chief.
China has repeatedly urged a negotiated solution to the
dispute over Tehran's atomic activities, which Western
governments say appear aimed at mastering the means to make
nuclear weapons. Tehran says those activities are peaceful.
Asked about new U.S. and European Union sanctions targetting
Iran's crucial oil exports, Cheng repeated China's opposition to
what it views as unilateral moves made outside the framework of
the United Nations.
"We strictly follow the relevant U.N. resolutions on the
Iran nuclear issue. But at the same time, China opposes using
bilateral sanctions to force other countries or to harm other
countries from normal trading with Iran," he said.
While Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao warned Tehran in January
against any effort to acquire nuclear weapons, Beijing has
generally been reticent about publicly warning Iran or even
firmly suggesting that Tehran might want to develop the means to
develop nuclear weapons.
Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily warned in a
commentary on Wednesday that increased U.S. pressure on Iran
risked worsening the crisis.
"The United States still has a lot of room for manoeuvre on
the Iran nuclear issue. But ... stubbornly sticking to
confrontation will most likely lead to new strategic
misjudgements," it wrote.
The People's Daily commentary was published under the pen
name "Zhong Sheng", meaning "Voice of China", which is often
used to give the paper's view on foreign policy issues.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Eric Meijer)