BEIJING, Sept 21 China will send the head of the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC) as its special envoy to Iran, the foreign ministry said
on Monday, a week after Iran's foreign minister called on
China's help to resolve tensions in the Middle East.
China and Iran have close diplomatic, economic, trade and
energy ties, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has been
active in pushing both the United States and Iran to reach
agreement on the nuclear issue.
Zhang Yi, the head of SASAC, will be in Iran from Monday to
Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a daily news
briefing. He did not elaborate on the reason for Zhang's visit.
Last Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
said Iran wants China's help to resolve tensions and unrest in
the Middle East and is ready to play host to more Chinese firms
once sanctions against it are lifted.
China's SASAC is a ministry-level body that directly
oversees 112 central government industrial and service
conglomerates.
Under the multilateral deal, agreed in July, sanctions
imposed by the United States, European Union and United Nations
will be lifted in return for Iran agreeing to long-term curbs on
a nuclear program that the West has suspected was aimed at
creating a nuclear bomb.
China had long railed against unilateral sanctions imposed
on Iran by the United States and Europe, though it has supported
U.N. ones, and had denounced threats of force.
