* Iranian oil on its way to China from July programme
* Comes amid dispute over freight terms
* Japan takes steps to resume imports in August
By Chen Aizhu and Osamu Tsukimori
BEIJING/TOKYO, July 11 Iran is shipping oil to
China, its top buyer, despite a row over freight terms, and
Japan has taken steps to resume imports in August as Tehran
finds ways to get around Western sanctions on ship insurance for
its drastically reduced shipments.
European Union sanctions against Tehran have stopped
European insurers, who dominate the marine insurance sector,
from offering cover on Iranian crude. Industry watchers say the
measure has proved to be the hardest hitting in the West's
arsenal of sanctions aiming to persuade Iran to abandon its
nuclear programme.
The lack of shipping cover has already disrupted flows of
Iranian oil to Iran's major customers in Asia - China, India,
South Korea and Japan - at a time when the EU has stopped buying
its oil altogether.
Japan has completely halted imports in July because of the
lack of shipping cover to avoid any risk of running afoul of
sanctions, and China requested that Iran deliver
oil on its tankers while bargaining hard about
terms.
On Wednesday, industry sources said Japanese insurers were
expanding their maritime coverage to allow more domestic tankers
to transport Iranian crude and that Iranian shipments to China
were flowing despite the dispute about terms.
At least 4 million barrels of Iranian oil from the July
programme are on their way to Chinese refiners, said a Chinese
crude trader familiar with the negotiations.
"Looks like the freight negotiations are not a package, but
voyage by voyage," said the trader, who declined to be
identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter. He
referred to talks between Chinese state refiner Sinopec
and the National Iranian Tanker Co (NITC).
China plans to buy about 15 million barrels of Iranian oil
in July, sources have told Reuters.
If all those barrels, worth some $1.35 billion, are loaded,
China would account for nearly half of Iran's total July
exports, estimated at 1.1 million bpd.
Iran exported at double that rate in 2011.
China alone more than halved its Iranian crude imports in
the first quarter of 2012 due to a dispute over contract terms,
which won it an exemption from U.S. sanctions. Imports recovered
in April.
NITC wants Sinopec to pay a premium to use its tankers since
the Iranian shipper is handling the insurance, but the Chinese
refiner is seeking a lower freight rate. The arrangement the two
firms struck to keep the oil flowing is unclear.
In Japan, insurers have increased their cargo and hull cover
for tankers carrying Iranian crude to 39 billion yen ($491
million), up 30 percent from an initial plan unveiled in April,
said industry sources.
That would allow two supertankers, instead of one, to
transport Iranian oil through the Middle East Gulf at one time
and boost the country's capacity to ship from Tehran to more
than 200,000 barrels per day. Japan is Iran's third-biggest oil
buyer after China and India.
Japanese insurers are limited in the amount they can provide
in cargo and hull insurance, which protects ships and their
contents against physical damage, because they can no longer
share the risk with the Western-dominated reinsurance market.
The expansion in hull and cargo insurance follows Tokyo's
unprecedented move last month to provide up to $7.6 billion in
cover against pollution and personal injury claims, also known
as protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance, for shipments.
Japan's Iranian crude imports fell by a third in the first
five months of this year to an average of around 246,000 bpd
despite an increase in Japan's overall demand, data from the
country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has shown.
Like China, India has also been forced to rely on Iranian
tankers to deliver crude. South Korea, the last of Iran's top
four Asian customers, has stopped importing from Tehran
altogether.
In Europe, Turkey remain the only large customer but it has
also slashed imports drastically
