* Zhenrong, Sinopec to import same volumes in 2016
* Iran in pre-marketing with PetroChina, CNOOC -traders
* Pressure to market condensate due to China plant outage
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Dec 3 Iran is taking steps to ramp up
oil exports ahead of an end to U.S.-led sanctions, extending
crude contracts with its top two Chinese buyers into 2016 and
starting talks with other potential buyers there, sources
involved in the talks said.
Previously OPEC's No.2 exporter, Iran is keen to recoup oil
market share lost during U.S. and European Union sanctions over
its nuclear programme and is aiming to boost oil output by
500,000 barrels per day (bpd) - equal to about 50 percent of
current exports - in early 2016.
Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, and Chinese
state trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp will together lift around
505,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Iran in 2016, the
same as this year when they took roughly half of the Islamic
Republic's total exports, the sources said.
China bought 536,500 bpd of Iranian crude oil in the 10
months to end-October, down 1.9 percent on a year ago as a third
regular client, independent Dragon Aromatics, halted purchases
for safety checks after a fire in April.
Anticipating an end to sanctions at the start of 2016,
Tehran last week offered about 50 oil and gas projects to be
developed by foreign investors, and over the weekend unveiled
much-awaited revisions to its contract aimed at luring back
investors.
Any increase in Iranian exports will be politically
sensitive as it threatens oil revenues of other major exporters
such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, but the tone of recent comments
from Washington and Europe points to a lightening in trade
restrictions early in 2016.
SEEKING NEW BUYERS
Iranian oil officials have met in the last two months with
traders at PetroChina, the country's second-largest
state refiner, and state-run CNOOC, which runs a petrochemical
complex with Royal Dutch Shell, three sources involved
in the talks said.
China's state-owned energy companies have been reticent to
boost contractual volumes or sign up new term deals under the
sanctions because of fears about the international
repercussions.
But they are becoming less fearful of the political fallout
as the prospect of the ban being lifted draws near.
" companies are waiting for firmer news on the lifting
of sanctions before making any commitments," said one trading
executive.
A Zhuhai Zhenrong spokeswoman confirmed the 2016 agreement
with Iran. Sinopec declined to comment. The National Iranian Oil
Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
PetroChina's parent company CNPC started pumping oil at
Iran's North Azadegan field around October with estimated flow
of 75,000 bpd. An easing of sanctions could allow the company to
start lifting its share of production, company sources said.
Under the main China contracts renewed for 2016, Zhuhai
Zhenrong Corp is expected to lift an average of 240,000 bpd and
Sinopec 265,000 bpd, the sources said. The Sinopec agreement was
primarily for crude and a small portion of condensate.
Iran was China's No.6 crude supplier in 2015, but faces
competition from rivals like Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Iranian oil
is more expensive than similar grades from other Middle Eastern
suppliers due to its lower sulfur content and slightly higher
yield of gasoline, said a senior trader with CNOOC.
With no clear timeline for a restart at petrochemicals
producer Dragon Aromatics, one of Tehran's key condensate
buyers, after its April fire, Iran hoped new buyers in South
Korea, Japan as well as in China would pick up the slack,
traders said.
The CNOOC-Shell petrochemical plant in southeastern
Guangdong province could also be a replacement buyer for
condensate, they said. The plant was forced to drop a regular
supply pact in mid-2012 when the European Union put an embargo
on trading Iranian oil.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)