BEIJING Feb 6 China will reduce its crude
oil imports from Iran for a third month, sources said on Monday,
as the two remain divided over payment and price terms, although
they plan to meet again for talks as early as this week.
China is the top buyer of Iranian oil and also the fastest
expanding major oil importer, putting it in a strong position to
negotiate for better terms after it more than halved imports for
both January and February.
The reductions for March-loading supplies will be largely
the same, if not deeper, than the previous two months, industry
officials with direct knowledge of the supply situation told
Reuters.
"For March loadings, it will be the same cuts as the
previous month," said one senior trading official.
A second industry official with one of the Chinese
processors of Iranian oil said: "Our Iranian volumes disappeared
for the whole of first quarter."
China, which buys around 20 percent of Iran's total crude
exports, cut its January and February purchases by about 285,000
bpd, just over one half of the total average daily amount it
imported in 2011.
