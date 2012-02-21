(Adds details)
* Jan imports from Iran 490,727 bpd, -14 pct m/m, -5 pct y/y
* Imports from Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia rose
BEIJING, Feb 21 China's January crude oil
imports from Iran fell 14 percent from December on a daily
basis, customs data showed on Tuesday, as top refiner Sinopec
Corp slashed imports from Iran in a dispute
over payments and prices.
Sinopec is Iran's biggest oil buyer and imports nearly all
the crude that the Islamic Republic ships to China.
The state-run refiner cut Iranian oil imports by around
285,000 barrels per day (bpd), just over half its average daily
purchases, industry sources told Reuters, as the two haggled
over terms against a backdrop of rising international pressure
on Tehran.
Sinopec's import cuts were for cargoes due to be loaded in
Iran in January, so the fall will show more prominently in
February customs data when much of the January-loaded crude
would have reached China.
China imported 490,727 barrels of Iranian crude per day in
January, down 82,000 bpd from the 572,761 bpd in December, the
customs data showed. Imports fell 5 percent on the year.
Sinopec's trading arm, Unipec, has since struck a deal with
Iran for 2012 supplies and will buy less than the 260,000 bpd it
bought in 2011, trade sources said on Monday.
Sinopec receives Iranian crude via Unipec and also via state
oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong. Zhenrong will continue to import
240,000 bpd of oil from Iran, as it did last year.
Sinopec had ordered both Zhenrong and Unipec to cut imports
from Iran as it put pressure on Iranian negotiators for better
terms for the annual deal.
China bought more crude from Russia, Iraq and Saudi Arabia
in January than in December, more than offsetting the loss of
imports from Iran.
Imports from Saudi Arabia, the only big oil producer with
significant amounts of spare capacity, climbed just 10,000 bpd
to 1.13 million bpd in January, up from 1.12 million bpd in
December.
That was less than expected as Saudi Arabia boosted its
supply by around 360,000 bpd in December from October last year,
and industry sources have said much of that increase was
destined for China.
Customs data showed crude imports from Russia were 581,857
bpd in January, 22 percent higher than 475,460 bpd in December
and more than triple a year earlier.
January crude imports from Iraq were 375,318 bpd, up 19
percent from the 316,715 bpd imported in December.
With Chinese buyers and the National Iranian Oil Company
having wrapped up annual term negotiations, industry sources
expect imports from Iran to start rising again toward new
contract volumes as soon as March.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, is Iran's
largest trading partner and biggest oil client that buys up to
20 percent of the Islamic Republic's total crude exports. Iran
was China's No.3 supplier after the Saudi Arabia and Angola last
year.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Simon Webb)