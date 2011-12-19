BEIJING Dec 19 China state trader Zhuhai
Zhenrong Corp will cut Iranian crude oil imports in January by
about 120,000 barrels per day, or half of the average monthly
amount, as directed by China's Sinopec Corp, which is in dispute
with its Iranian counterpart over payment issues for 2012 crude
supplies.
"The volume for Zhenrong will be halved for January," said
one Chinese oil trader familiar with the term talks between the
Chinese buyers and the National Iranian Oil Company.
"The main problem is about payment," said an Iranian oil
official.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)