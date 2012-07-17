* Commerce Ministry says hopes treatment is objective,
proper
* China rejects "groundless" criticism of relations with
Iran
BEIJING, July 17 China's Ministry of Commerce
said on Tuesday it hoped telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp
, subject of an FBI probe into the sale of banned U.S.
computer equipment to Iran, would receive fair and proper
treatment from the United States.
The U.S. investigation stems from a Reuters report in March
that Shenzhen-based ZTE sold Iran's largest telecoms firm a
powerful surveillance system capable of monitoring landline,
mobile and Internet communications, the Smoking Gun website
reported.
"We hope it (ZTE) will receive objective, fair and proper
treatment from the U.S.," Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen
Danyang told a regular news conference organised to discuss
inward investments into China.
The FBI probe presents new troubles for ZTE - the world's
fifth-largest telecoms equipment maker - in the United States,
where it has been trying to expand its operations.
The firm is also under investigation by the U.S. House of
Representatives' Intelligence Committee over whether its
equipment represents a threat to national security.
ZTE is China's second-largest telecoms equipment maker and
also the world's fourth-largest mobile device maker with 4.2
percent global market share in the first quarter, according to
technology research firm Gartner. ZTE is publicly traded and its
largest shareholder is a Chinese state-owned enterprise.
ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares rose 0.2 percent to HK$10.48
by mid-morning on Tuesday, a day after they took a heavy tumble
on a profit warning and news of the FBI probe.
Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen added that groundless
criticism of China's relations with Iran was unfair.
"China, like many other countries in the world, has kept
normal, open and transparent relations with Iran and we think
these relations do not go against the rules of the United
Nations and should not receive groundless criticism from other
countries," Shen said.
China-U.S. relations have been tested over Washington's
sanctions against Iran. The United States wants to pressure Iran
to curb its nuclear program, accusing Tehran of trying to
develop nuclear weapons. Iran denies this, saying its nuclear
program is for peaceful purposes, such as power generation.
The United States avoided a row with Beijing last month
when it granted China a six-month reprieve from financial
sanctions that would have hurt Iran's trading partners.
China buys up to a fifth of Iran's oil exports. President
Barack Obama's administration has now spared all 20 of Iran's
major oil buyers from its unilateral sanctions.