(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 8 The iron ore casualties are
piling up as the price plumbs ever new depths.
The price of benchmark 62 percent ore .IO62-CNI=SI as
assessed by The Steel Index (TSI) is now trading below $50 per
tonne, which is the lowest level since TSI started compiling
spot market prices in 2008.
Few, if any, expect a sustainable recovery any time soon.
The consensus is for a long war of price attrition as an
over-supplied market rebalances by forcing out higher-cost
production.
That process is now accelerating.
Just in the last week Canada's Labrador Iron Mines
has initiated a court-supervised restructuring and
Australia's Atlas Iron, an established producer, has
requested a suspension of its shares while it considers its
survival strategy.
Such companies are just the publicly-traded face of producer
pain. Across the world, many others are quietly failing.
Not entirely surprisingly, governments are starting to
worry about the longer-term costs.
The state of Western Australia has said it will defer
royalty payments for smaller producers. "Not a hand-out",
stressed the state's mining minister Bill Marmion, just a
"temporary relief".
And now China is getting in on the act, the Shanghai
Securities News reporting that the government is drawing up
unspecified plans to subsidise parts of its iron ore sector.
China has most to lose from the current market dynamic.
Not just because its iron ore producers are among the
highest-cost in the world. But also because it is starting to
dawn on policymakers that from the current Darwinian battle of
survival is likely to emerge the old supply oligopoly against
which Beijing railed for so long.
Government subsidies, however, are only going to make the
whole displacement cycle that much messier and more protracted.
WHEN THE COST CURVE DOESN'T WORK
Such has been the speed and severity of the collapse in iron
ore prices that even cost-curve economics are no longer
sufficient to ensure survival.
The true metric, as recently spelt out by Rio Tinto's
iron ore chief Andrew Harding, is balance sheet
strength.
That means even Fortescue Metals, the new kid on
the Pilbara block boasting cash costs of around $30 per tonne,
is having to soothe investor fears about its debt repayment
programme.
But at times of low commodity pricing, governments are
incentivised to provide some balance sheet "relief" to keep
their mines operating.
This is particularly true if mines are ultimately
state-owned, which is often the case in China.
There have been no details of what form iron ore subsidies
might take but a sector such as aluminium smelting provides
plenty of evidence of what can be achieved if the political will
is there.
China's aluminium smelters are among the highest-cost in the
world and many should, in theory, have closed years ago in the
face of protracted low prices.
But most of them haven't thanks to a range of "temporary
relief" measures from both central and local governments, often
in the form of reduced power charges and zero-interest loans.
The result is a chronically over-supplied Chinese aluminium
market with surplus seeping out to the detriment of aluminium
producers everywhere else.
Neither cost-curve nor balance-sheet economics work in
aluminium because such subsidies have effectively overridden
both.
It's possible that China is about to do something similar
with its iron ore mines.
BACK TO THE FUTURE?
Indeed, given the history of the iron ore market, it would
be surprising if China doesn't try to intervene in the iron
wars.
The chart below shows the split of China's iron ore imports
by origin country, specifically Australia, Brazil and everywhere
else.
******************************************************
Graphic on Chinese iron ore imports by origin:
link.reuters.com/bed54w
******************************************************
The key take-away is that even as total import volumes have
risen, so too has the share of Australian and Brazilian ore.
Imports from other countries have fallen from around 30
percent of the total in January 2013 to just 18 percent in
January 2015.
This, of course, is what is supposed to happen with cheaper
iron ore from the biggest producers displacing higher-cost iron
ore from opportunistic suppliers who were drawn into the market
when prices were high.
From a Chinese perspective, however, it looks very much like
a return to the bad old days, when iron ore supply was
essentially controlled by the "Big Three" producers, Rio, BHP
Billiton and Brazil's Vale - particularly
when the changing import ratios are viewed in tandem with mass
closures of domestic production capacity.
The logical conclusion for Beijing is that unless China
itself acts to protect its domestic industry, it will face a
future which bears uncomfortable resemblance to the past days of
foreign oligopoly.
They were far from happy days for either side.
China's Iron and Steel Association would regularly lambast
what it alleged were monopolistic tendencies by its big
suppliers.
It was more than just verbal sparring. In 2009 the Chinese
authorities arrested Hu Stern, an iron ore negotiator for Rio
Tinto, on charges of bribery and industrial espionage. He is
still serving a 10-year sentence.
It might even be suggested that BHP Billiton's careful
nurturing of a spot iron ore market was a way of displacing an
increasingly acrimonious pricing relationship with its main
buyer, China.
It's ironic that the spot market is now working in favour of
a return to the bad old days of iron ore pricing.
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST?
Chinese subsidies, however predictable, are only going to
make an already ugly market that much uglier.
Because it will mean high-cost supply, or certainly a
tranche of it deemed sufficiently strategically important, will
not exit whatever the price.
With no signs of the big producers backing down from their
expansion plans and with every sign that China is already close
to "peak steel" production and therefore peak iron ore
consumption, the prospect is for a prolonged period of super-low
prices - a lengthy battle from which only the fittest will
emerge.
The likes of Rio, BHP Billiton and Vale are confident they
will be among the survivors, given their low production costs
and balance sheet strength.
But if this really is going to come down to balance sheet
strength, none of them is as strong as the Chinese government.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)