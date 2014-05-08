BEIJING May 8 China imported 83.39 million
tonnes of iron ore in April, up 12.75 percent compared with the
previous month, data from the customs authority showed on
Thursday.
Imports for the first four months reached 305.3 million
tonnes, up 21 percent on the year, the data showed.
The increase was driven by high production rates at Chinese
steel mills over the month, caused by a pick-up in seasonal
demand, although slower-than-expected growth had dragged prices
down by 3 percent in April, the fifth consecutive
monthly loss.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Paul
Tait)