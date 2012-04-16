HONG KONG, April 16 The next "Iron Man" film
will be co-produced in China under a joint agreement between
Walt Disney Co, Marvel Studios and DMG Entertainment,
the latest in a series of tie-ups between Hollywood and China
where movie-going is growing fast.
DMG - a Chinese entertainment and marketing group - will
invest in Iron Man 3, manage the Chinese co-production process
and jointly produce the film in China. Along with Disney's China
unit, it will also distribute the film in China, the companies
said on Monday.
Iron Man 3 will star Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and
Don Cheadle. It will be released in the United States on May 3,
2013.
Monday's announcement comes after China in February agreed
to allow in more foreign films and reflects the fast-growing
Chinese middle class spending more money in theaters and less on
pirated movies.
Last week Disney said it would work with China's Ministry of
Culture and Tencent Holdings to promote the animation
industry in China, while Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc in
February said it would build a studio in Shanghai as part of a
joint venture with some of China's biggest media companies.
Comcast Corp's NBC Universal Studio is also said
to be in preliminary talks with Tianjin about a joint venture to
build a theme park in the port city.