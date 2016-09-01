(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 1 Rumours of the death of the iron
ore market appear to have been greatly exaggerated.
Consider the case of Australia's Atlas Iron, which
has just released its financial results for the year to June
2016.
The junior producer is still struggling, witness a net loss
of A$159 million ($119.68 million), but that's a massive
improvement from the $1,378 million loss booked the previous
year.
Indeed, it is something of a miracle that Atlas is still
operating at all. At one stage last year, the company had idled
all three of its mines in response to the collapse in the iron
ore price .IO62-CNI=SI to below $50 per tonne.
But fast forward a year and after a complete operational and
financial overhaul, Atlas is still in the business of producing
iron ore.
The same survival story is playing out globally.
The spectrum of countries supplying iron ore to China, the
world's biggest buyer, contracted sharply last year but is
widening again this year.
Imports from Sierra Leone disappeared in May 2015 but
recommenced in January. Also back as a supplier is Liberia after
a near eight-month hiatus, while imports from other
opportunistic suppliers such as Vietnam and Venezuela are
increasing again.
The reason, of course, is the recovery in the iron ore price
from those 2015 lows to a current $60 per tonne.
The consensus thinking is that this recovery can't last, but
then the recent history of the iron ore market is a repeated
thwarting of the consensus view.
THE ONLY WAY IS DOWN?
On paper the consensus view that iron ore is headed lower
again looks pretty watertight.
Iron ore supply growth wasn't as aggressive as expected
during the first part of the year.
The "big three", namely Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton
and Brazil's Vale, registered minimal
year-on-year growth in production rates in the first six months
of this year.
The loss of supply from Samarco after the calamitous dam
collapse at the Brazilian mine is part of the reason but both
BHP and Rio experienced technical issues and have marginally
tweaked their guidance accordingly.
But production from the "big three" low-cost operators is
only going to rise going forward from here.
And it will do so just as demand in China starts slowing as
the mini stimulus package initiated by Beijing at the start of
the year loses momentum and the country starts to make good on
its pledge to eliminate capacity in its leviathan steel sector.
An early warning sign of these turning price drivers would
appear to be the build in Chinese port stocks SH-TOT-IRONINV,
which at 105 million tonnes are back at levels last seen in late
2014.
The battle for survival in the iron ore sector, in other
words, looks set to resume with the "big three" saturating a
shrinking market and forcing out plucky but ultimately doomed
minnows such as Atlas.
PRICES UP, PROFITS UP, PRODUCTION UP
But consider again those high and rising iron ore stocks.
What the figures don't tell you is the detailed breakdown by
type of iron ore.
What if most of the stock build has been of lower-grade
material that is accumulating because Chinese buyers are
searching for higher quality?
That certainly seems to be part of the equation, tallying as
it does with a widening of the premium for 61.5-percent ore over
58-percent material.
And why are they getting so picky? Because, it seems, they
can afford to be.
The lift in domestic steel prices this year has boosted
Chinese mills' bottom line, or in the case of the "zombie"
plants, generated some much-needed cash flow.
That has not only allowed buyers to become more choosy but
has incentivised a new acceleration in steel production rates,
as it always does in China.
National steel production in July was 2.6 percent higher
than it was a year ago and the cumulative total over the first
seven months was only a marginal 0.5 percent off the pace of
2015.
Both mills and iron ore producers can thank Beijing for
still directing economic stimulus down "old-economy" channels
such as infrastructure spend, as it did early 2016.
If the consensus is right, however, everything changes once
the stimulus winds abate.
Lower demand feeds through to lower steel prices, which in
turn feed through to lower steel production and less iron ore
purchases.
LEANER AND MEANER
But will it work out that way?
Chinese steel prices may be signalling more than the current
supply-demand drivers within China.
After all, if domestic demand were so strong, why are
exports still rising, up 8.5 percent over the first seven months
of this year?
Steel price strength might also be down to future
expectations, as might be expected of a commodity that is now
traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
And key to future expectations is Beijing's commitment to
eliminate excess capacity in the face of mounting international
pressure to rein in exports.
The target is 45 million tonnes this year and 100-150
million tonnes in five years.
There are plenty of sceptics as to whether Beijing can hit
those targets and whether it will be enough, given China's own
steel producers association CISA has previously estimated there
may be double that amount of excess capacity in the system.
But however much ends up being cut, it will be a positive
for those remaining.
The Chinese steel sector will be leaner and meaner and
history has shown that when Chinese mills' profitability
improves, as is happening right now, their production tends to
improve as well.
The irony here is that the very measure meant to stem higher
steel exports may end up encouraging more of them.
That would not be good news for steel mills everywhere else.
But it might be good news for embattled iron ore miners such as
Atlas.
($1 = 1.3286 Australian dollars)
