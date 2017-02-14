(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 14 Here we go again?
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth
consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
The paper market is pulling the physical market higher.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
jumped 6.5 percent to $92.23 a tonne on Monday, the highest
since August 2014, according to Metal Bulletin.
It's a rally that appears illogical given what should be a
bearish cocktail of rising supply and swingeing cuts to Chinese
steel capacity.
We've been here before of course.
There was a similar spike in Chinese ferrous futures prices
almost exactly a year ago as speculators piled into domestic
markets before being beaten back by a combination of trading and
margin fee increases.
So is this a return of last year's speculative bubble?
NO DALIAN FRENZY
A comparison of the market mechanics of the Dalian iron ore
contract now and a year ago, shown in the graphic above, is
instructive.
Volumes are nowhere near the extreme levels seen over the
first and second quarters of 2016.
Even with a noticeable pick-up into the current price rally
total volumes have averaged 1.43 million lots per day so far
this year. At the peak of last year's frenzy, in April, daily
volumes were averaging 6.63 million lots.
Market open interest has also increased as the rally has
extended but, again, at a current 1.547 million lots, it is some
way short of the two-million-plus levels seen over the course of
late February and March 2016.
Quite evidently, the army of retail investors, many of them
day-traders, has not returned to the iron ore fray in the same
numbers as last year.
That's not to say there aren't speculative forces at work
but they are qualitatively different this time around.
BETTING ON CHINA
The irony is that although last year's price rally, not just
in iron ore but also in steel futures, was collectively chaotic,
it was a good bet on the state of China.
Chinese investors read Beijing's policy shift faster than
the outside world.
Even as the world's biggest iron ore producers were still
lamenting the death of the so-called "supercycle", China's
policymakers quietly reversed their pledge to move away from a
metals-intensive fixed asset investment model towards a more
consumer-orientated growth template.
Faced with sharply slowing economic growth rates, they did
what they had done before, pumping money down the twin channels
of infrastructure and construction.
Total investment spending on real estate, one of the key
drivers of steel usage, had been steadily slowing over the
course of 2015 but it re-accelerated again from the start of
last year.
That, with hindsight, was the buy signal for both steel and
iron ore.
It took only a couple of months for China's steel mills to
respond to the renewed stimulus.
After contracting by almost three percent in 2015 national
output returned to positive year-on-year growth in March last
year with full-year 2016 production up 1.2 percent.
The impact on iron ore pricing was magnified by a reduction
in domestic output with smaller operators closing during the
weak price environment of 2015.
And right now the macro indicators of underlying steel
demand remain positive.
Real estate investment grew by 6.8 percent year-on-year in
December. Steel production grew by 3.2 percent.
LEANER AND MEANER
But what about all those Chinese steel capacity cuts, I hear
you ask?
Beijing closed something like 85 million tonnes of excess
steel production capacity last year, the first instalment of a
five-year target of 150 million tonnes.
In doing so it was responding to both international and
domestic pressure in the form of push-back against rising
Chinese steel exports and worsening pollution levels in its
cities.
But here's the thing.
Much of what was "cut" hadn't been operating in the first
place. The impact of all those closures on actual productive
capacity may have been as little as 23 million tonnes, according
to research by the unlikely combination of Greenpeace and
Custeel, a consultancy affiliated with the China Iron and Steel
Association.
Indeed, the key conclusion of the report is that rather than
contracting, China's effective steel capacity grew by a net 36.5
million tonnes as producers responded both to improved demand
and better margins.
Which seems counterintuitive but isn't.
The sector is still bloated but a lot leaner than it was a
couple of years ago. Which means it will run faster when given
the right pricing incentive to do so.
ONWARDS AND UPWARDS?
And it's running faster because last year's stimulus is
still keeping key demand sectors such as construction running
faster.
All of which is good news for iron ore usage.
Which is not to say that the iron ore price is simply going
to keep motoring. Nothing, as the old market adage says, moves
in straight lines.
One warning sign is the steady rise in Chinese port
inventories, which suggests that even with positive demand
growth from the steel sector, the country is struggling to
absorb supply from the rest of the world.
That little problem is only going to get worse if China's
own iron ore producers start reactivating mothballed capacity,
which at current prices must be tempting.
Moreover, nobody expects Beijing to keep pumping stimulus
into the economy for ever.
A slowdown will inevitably come at some stage.
The key question then is whether China's steel sector will
be able to respond in a timely and efficient manner. If it
doesn't, we could see a repeat of the sort of disorderly
destocking cycle that has sent the iron ore price plummeting in
the past.
The trigger for any turnaround might not be immediately
obvious to the outside world but, on past form, expect the
Chinese investment community to respond quickly.
Exuberant it may be. But that doesn't make it irrational.
