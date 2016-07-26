Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
BEIJING, July 26 Chinese miners plan to jointly apply for an anti-dumping investigation into iron ore and iron ore products imported from Australia and Brazil, a miners association said.
In an online statement issued by the Metallurgical Miners' Association of China, more than 20 Chinese miners are planning to file an application to the country's commerce ministry for investigation.
The statement was dated July 25. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Ed Davies)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.