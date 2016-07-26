BEIJING, July 26 Chinese miners plan to jointly apply for an anti-dumping investigation into iron ore and iron ore products imported from Australia and Brazil, a miners association said.

In an online statement issued by the Metallurgical Miners' Association of China, more than 20 Chinese miners are planning to file an application to the country's commerce ministry for investigation.

The statement was dated July 25. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Ed Davies)