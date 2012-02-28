U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
BEIJING Feb 28 Rising capital costs could dent miners' ability to ramp up global iron ore supplies, which means the growth in global production could fall short of expectations, a senior executive from mining giant BHP Billiton said on Tuesday.
Michiel Hovers, vice president of iron ore marketing at BHP, was speaking at an industry conference in Beijing.
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
* Arab states cut ties leaving import-dependent Qatar vulnerable