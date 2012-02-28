* Difficult to get projects online due to high costs -BHP
exec
* BHP, Fortescue say expansion plans unaffected
* BHP says pricing all iron ore sales on index-linked basis
BEIJING, Feb 28 Rising capital costs could
dent miners' ability to ramp up global iron ore supplies, which
means growth in global production could fall short of
expectations, two of the world's top iron ore miners said on
Tuesday.
With rising costs set to delay greenfield projects, there is
little risk of the global iron ore market being oversupplied
until late in the decade, said Simon Wandke, vice president and
chief commercial officer of ArcelorMittal Mining.
"It is difficult to get a lot of projects online given the
current environment," Michiel Hovers, vice president of iron ore
marketing at BHP Billiton , told an industry
conference in Beijing, adding that growth in supplies tended to
fall short of market expectations due to delays and other
issues.
Both BHP and Fortescue said there were no delays to their
own expansion projects.
Miners are counting on delays at some projects to help keep
iron ore prices near the current level of around $140 a tonne --
often three times or more their cost of mining.
But some analysts estimate that the market could be in
surplus by around 2013 or earlier, with signs that steel demand
growth in China is slowing and as miners embark on a massive
expansion drive.
China's steel demand is expected to grow 6 percent in 2012
and 5.8 percent in 2013, down from stunning 12.8 percent
compound annual growth during 2008-11, according to Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch forecasts.
But Vale SA, Rio Tinto and BHP together plan to
produce at least 61 percent, or 404 million tonnes, more iron
ore in 2016 than they did in 2011, and Fortescue Metals
expects to be producing an extra 100 million tonnes by then.
BHP said China's iron ore demand growth was set to continue,
with 60 percent of its 1.3 billion population still living with
low levels of per-capita steel consumption.
Hovers estimated that by 2025, steel demand from China's
auto-sector alone was expected to add 100 million tonnes to the
country's total consumption.
BHP also said it was pricing all its iron ore sales using
"all available indexes" on either a monthly or quarterly basis.