SHANGHAI, March 10 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange has stepped up measures to curb high volatility in iron ore futures trading by ending the 50 percent discount on one type of transactions and strengthening monitoring, an exchange spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

The official, without giving a name, said the exchange will intensify a crackdown on illegal trading to limit risk and stabilize the market.

