By Manolo Serapio Jr and Silvia Antonioli
SINGAPORE/LONDON Nov 18 China is making its
third attempt in two years to have a bigger say in pricing iron
ore. This time it may have hit on the winning formula.
Brisk trade in the first month on Dalian iron ore futures
brings Beijing a big step closer to its goal of a China-based
pricing benchmark for the world's second most traded commodity
after oil, and the biggest earner for top miners Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
China, the world's biggest buyer of a raft of raw materials
from copper to coal, is pushing hard to establish pricing
benchmarks for commodities.
Iron ore is China's largest import commodity by volume and,
spending nearly $100 billion annually, it wants to be sure it
pays a fair price. The government has in the past accused the
big miners of delaying shipments and holding back stocks to pump
up indexes published by data providers like Platts, used as
benchmarks to price cargoes..
The Dalian contracts are the world's only iron ore futures
backed by physical delivery, giving China a first move advantage
it doesn't have with grains or metals. If the government allows
foreigners to trade derivatives in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone,
this would clear a major hurdle that held up previous attempts
to set a benchmark.
"If more customers use the Dalian futures, why would anyone
use Platts?" Li Xinchuang, deputy secretary general of the China
Iron and Steel Association, told Reuters.
"(Platts) can't represent consumers' interest as it
represents more of the interest of producers."
Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill Financial, said its
pricing process is transparent.
Volume on the most-active May contract at the Dalian
Commodity Exchange reached more than 121 million tonnes
since its Oct. 18 launch. That was nearly seven times the total
volume of derivative swaps that top global clearer Singapore
Exchange handled in all of October.
"I think this is massive for the market and will likely
change the way iron ore is priced," said a trader at a major
commodity trading house that has exposure in both the physical
and swaps markets.
"We will see the physical prices come closer to the futures
prices and then the indices will die down in a couple of years."
Drawn by brisk volumes in Dalian, a mid-size Chinese trading
company cut its exposure to over-the-counter swaps by half to
invest the funds into Dalian iron ore futures, a manager at the
Shanghai-based firm said.
Beijing has been trying to create an iron ore benchmark
since the industry three years ago shifted to spot rates, after
40 years of fixing contract prices annually. It created its own
price index in 2011 and then a physical trading platform last
year.
China-based futures can thrive on domestic hedging demand.
But to really become a global benchmark the sellers need to be
involved, especially the major Australian miners who supply the
bulk of the country's ore, and it's not clear this will be the
case.
Rio Tinto does not plan to trade Dalian iron ore futures,
chief executive Sam Walsh said, citing company policy toward
financial derivatives in general.
BHP Billiton declined to comment when contacted by Reuters
but said it provided feedback to the Dalian exchange regarding
specification and physical delivery aspects of the futures
contract.
Probably the biggest hurdle is the limits on foreign firms
trading Chinese derivatives, and it is the potential changes to
this restriction in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone that traders
will be watching closely.
"Right now, benchmarks are based where the industry started
but what is required are new rules which could be set up in the
Shanghai free zone," said Marco Dunand, chief executive of
global trader Mercuria.
"That could transform the sector entirely."
($1 = 6.0968 Chinese yuan)
