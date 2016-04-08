SHANGHAI, April 8 China is planning to open up
the world's most liquid iron ore futures to overseas investors,
an official with the Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Friday, a
move that would increase China's sway over pricing as the
world's top iron ore consumer.
The Dalian exchange is applying for approval from the China
Securities Regulatory Commission to allow offshore investors to
directly trade in the raw material, said Jing Mingyi, a manager
with the exchange's industrial products department.
"We are actively working on it and hope to finish the
relevant work regarding the trading system, connection with
banks, deposit centre and futures firms," Jing told an industry
conference.
China has banned investors abroad from directly trading
local commodity futures unless they set up a local unit in
China.
Dalian iron ore futures have become a benchmark for Chinese
steelmakers and iron ore traders to assess prices for ore
delivered to China.
They have also attracted large capital flows from Chinese
commodities funds. The iron ore contract surged as much as 19.5
percent in a day in March amid a rally in prices. The volatility
prompted the Dalian Exchange to enact measures to curb the sharp
movements in prices.
The most actively traded September contract on the Dalian
Exchange was down 0.1 percent on Friday at 377 yuan ($58.24) a
tonne.
($1 = 6.4732 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)