Commodity Exchange is aiming to curb volatility in iron ore
futures trading by removing a 50 percent discount on trading
fees for one transaction type and strengthening monitoring, an
exchange spokesperson said on Thursday.
The steps are aimed at preventing huge price swings
accompanied by high turnover that has occurred in the Dalian
iron ore futures recently, the exchange official said in a
statement without giving a name.
The 50 percent discount on trading fees when opening and
closing positions in the same iron ore futures contract within
one day will be removed starting on March 14, the exchange said
in a separate statement.
The exchange said it will intensify a crackdown on illegal
trading to limit risk and stabilize the market. It will also
strengthen monitoring on abnormal trading actions and
transactions by affiliated accounts.
The rapid rise in Dalian iron ore futures this week helped
fuel a historic 19.5 percent rally on Monday in spot iron ore
prices that many thought was largely driven by speculative
buying given there have been no significant changes in
supply-demand fundamentals.
The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Exchange
hit a series of trading limits this week, prompting
the bourse to raise the daily trading limit and margins for iron
ore futures since Wednesday's settlement.
The volume of iron ore futures traded on Dalian on Thursday
reached 10,458,552 contracts, according to the bourse's website.
That number, which is double counted, translates to nearly 523
million tonnes of iron ore, or more than half of China's total
iron ore imports last year.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has gained nearly 40 percent so
far this year, making it the best performing commodity so far in
2016.
Gains in iron ore have been triggered by a rally in Shanghai
steel rebar futures which have also hit a series of
daily upward limits, as investors bet that low steel inventories
and a potential pick-up in demand will lift prices.
