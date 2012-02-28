BEIJING Feb 28 The world's top three iron ore producers are in talks to see how they can participate in China's first spot iron ore trading platform, said an official from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

"The three major miners are actively in talks with us," Wang Xiaoqi, vice-chairman of the association told reporters on the sidelines of a trade conference in Beijing.

He was referring to Brazilian miner Vale, Australians BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Plc/Ltd .