BEIJING, March 25 China's total iron ore demand
is expected to rise by 50 million tonnes in 2013, but it will
not be enough to soak up a supply glut on the world market, the
country's state planning agency said on Monday.
The National Development and Reform Commission said in a
notice posted on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn) that it was also
forecasting a 30 million tonne increase in domestic crude steel
production this year, bringing the total to 746 million tonnes.
But the increase in steel demand from China and elsewhere
was not likely to be enough to absorb the big increases in iron
ore supplies at home and abroad over 2013, it said.
It said domestic iron ore supplies were expected to increase
by around 20 million tonnes over the year, while supplies from
the big three global miners -- Vale of Brazil as well
as Australia's BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
would come to around 100 million tonnes.
"Looking at the trends, oversupply in iron ore is
unavoidable," it said.