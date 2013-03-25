* China to boost domestic iron ore output by 20 mln T in
2013
* Domestic crude steel production seen up 30 mln T this yr
* Global iron ore overcapacity "unavoidable" as demand
stalls
BEIJING, March 25 China's iron ore demand is
expected to rise by 50 million tonnes in 2013, but it will not
be enough to soak up a supply glut on the world market, the
country's top economic planning agency said on Monday.
China's own iron ore supply will rise by 20 million tonnes
and the world's top three miners are expected to raise capacity
by a combined 100 million tonnes this year, the National
Development and Reform Commission said on its website
(www.ndrc.gov.cn).
The excess supply is likely to pressure iron ore prices that have already fallen 15 percent from this
year's peak amid slower steel demand in China, the world's
biggest consumer and producer of the construction material.
Global miners Vale of Brazil, as well as
Australia's BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
, have banked on sustained increases in iron ore
demand from China to justify massive expansion plans.
China imported a record 743.55 million tonnes of iron ore in
2012, up 8.4 percent on the year, but total steel output rose
just 3.1 percent to 716.5 million tonnes, in step with a slower
economy.
The influential planning agency forecasts a 30-million tonne
increase in China's crude steel production this year, but said
the increase in steel demand from China and elsewhere was not
likely to be enough to absorb the big increases in iron ore
supplies at home and abroad over 2013.
"Looking at the trends, oversupply in iron ore is
unavoidable," it said.
The industry forecasts total global supplies to rise around
300 million tonnes from this year through 2015, the agency
added.
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton last week warned of volatile
markets and softer iron ore prices as they stick to expansion
plans while China's steel production growth slows.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs cut its iron ore price
forecasts because of the supply surplus and slower Chinese steel
output, expecting iron ore to average $80 a tonne by 2015.
Iron ore stood at $135.30 per tonne on Friday, having peaked
at $158.90 last month.
Iron ore demand was also likely to be dragged down by low
economic growth in developed countries, and there was little
room for big steel production increases in developing countries
such as India, the planning agency said.
However, it said the "concentration" in the iron ore market
would allow the big global miners to delay projects and suppress
output to regulate supplies, and it would take some time before
the glut was fully reflected in the market.