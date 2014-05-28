SHANGHAI May 28 Iron ore prices are unlikely to
rise over the next three months due to high port inventories in
top consumer China and increased supplies of the steelmaking raw
material, the country's economic watchdog said on Wednesday.
Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have already dropped 27
percent this year to a 20-month low below $100 a tonne as global
miners stick to their expansion plans at a time when China's
steel demand has been hit by slower economic growth.
"As some big miners are running new capacity, iron ore
delivery would grow steadily over the next two to three months,
while port inventories will continue standing at high levels and
steel demand growth is slowing, so iron ore prices will find it
difficult to rise," the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) said in an article published on its website.
NDRC expects global iron ore capacity, excluding China, to
rise by 130 million tonnes this year and China's iron ore demand
growth to decline to an annual rate of 3 percent to 4 percent.
China imported a total of 819 million tonnes of iron ore in
2013, up 10.2 percent from a year ago.
A rapid rise in supplies and weak prices have further
boosted China's iron ore imports this year, with arrivals
climbing 21 percent from a year ago to 305.3 million tonnes in
the first four months of 2014.
Inventories at main ports of the country, which accounts for
60 percent of global iron ore demand, stood at a record high of
113.3 million tonnes last week. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Lower prices for imported iron ore will weigh on high-cost
domestic producers of the steelmaking ingredient, NDRC said in
the website report. The average global iron ore production cost
was $54.7 a tonne last year while Chinese production cost
reached $75 to $145 a tonne, it added.
China's steel sector, however, stands to benefit from weak
iron ore prices. Long critical of the way their biggest import
commodity by volume is priced, China last year accused the
world's top three miners and some traders of manipulating the
market to push prices higher.
Brazil's Vale, the world's top iron ore producer,
is set to increase annual output to around 450 million tonnes by
2018, from 306 million tonnes last year, while No.3 BHP Billiton
will lift its annual capacity to up to 270 million
tonnes from a forecast 217 million tonnes this year.
Australia exported 165.2 million tonnes of iron ore to China
in the first four months of 2014, up 35 percent from a year ago,
and Brazil, the second-largest exporter of the commodity,
increased its shipment to China by 10 percent to 55.7 million
tonnes over the same period.
