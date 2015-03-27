* About 75 pct of China iron ore mining capacity loss-making
* Utilisation rate at small mines as low as 20 pct last year
* Around 80 pct of Hebei's mining firms have stopped
producing
(Recasts, adds comments from other Chinese miners)
By David Stanway
SHIJIAZHUANG, China, March 27 A slide in iron
ore prices is turning the screw on China's fragmented mining
sector, paving the way for closures and consolidation with
three-quarters of the country's mining capacity operating at a
loss, industry officials said on Friday.
More mine closures in China, the biggest consumer of the
steelmaking commodity, would increase its appetite for imported
iron ore and help ease a global glut that has slashed prices by
more than half in the past 12 months.
"I would like to thank the big four miners for driving
prices down because it has given bigger domestic mines an
opportunity and forced small miners to cut production," Gao Yan,
deputy general manager at the mining unit of Chinese steelmaker
Angang Group, told an industry conference.
Top global producers Vale, Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton have boosted output despite falling
prices, prompting No. 4 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group
to propose limiting production.
The commodity fell to $54.20 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI this
week, the lowest since records began in 2008, and Citigroup
predicted prices will drop below $50.
Three-quarters of China's domestic iron ore capacity is
incurring losses and capacity utilisation rates at small iron
ore mines dropped to as low as 20 percent at the end of last
year, said Yang Jiasheng, chairman of the Metallurgical Mines
Association of China (MMAC).
"If there are some small loss-making iron ore producers that
are forced to close then this will be a good thing for the
market," he said, adding that bigger producers would also have
to restructure and cut costs.
Only about 3 percent of China's 4,037 iron ore mines are
large scale, with the rest mostly small, said Yang.
Rio Tinto expects some 85 million tonnes of iron ore
capacity to exit the global market in 2015 on top of an
estimated 125 million tonnes last year due to tumbling prices,
with Chinese mines absorbing most of the losses.
'INEVITABLE TREND'
"The elimination of high-cost miners is an inevitable
trend," said Feng Guoqing, general manager at Shougang Mining.
"The oversupplied market will make the decision to close
them."
In Hebei, China's top steel producing province, 80 percent
of local mining companies have stopped producing and output is
likely to fall 40 percent this year, said Li Fenghai, vice
director of Hebei Metallurgical Mining Industry Association.
But MMAC's Yang said the state needed to recognise the
strategic importance of iron ore and ensure there was enough
support to maintain a certain level of self-sufficiency.
China's industry ministry has agreed in principle to reduce
the tax burden on domestic miners, currently at about 25
percent, said Yang. That compares to an 8 percent tax for
Australian iron ore miners.
China is the world's biggest iron ore producer in terms of
raw ore, but buys about two-thirds of global output because of
the low quality of its own ore.
The country's iron ore imports climbed 14 percent to a
record 932.7 million tonnes last year as a price slump boosted
appetite for high-quality ore overseas.
In contrast, apparent consumption of China's domestic iron
ore fell to 205.86 million tonnes last year from 313.8 million
tonnes in 2013, despite an increase in overall production
volumes, data from consultancy Custeel showed.
(Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)