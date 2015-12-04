By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
| SHANGHAI/MANILA
SHANGHAI/MANILA Dec 4 Cash-strapped Chinese
steel mills are dumping iron ore stocks, selling at a loss to
shore up cash flow in the latest sign of the sector's worsening
crisis, steel mill and trader sources said.
The sale of port inventories is deepening a rout in iron ore
prices which have already tumbled 25 percent over the past two
months as the sector struggles with overcapacity, falling demand
for steel from real estate to shipbuilding, and tight credit.
This week, prices for the raw material hit their lowest in a
decade at $40.30 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, while futures contracts
<0#SZZF:> fell to record lows of $33 a tonne for 2016. Shanghai
rebar steel prices also sank to all-time lows.
"The market declines have been accelerated by steel mills
who are selling iron ore at low prices because they are short of
cash," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.
Steel mills are facing a cash crunch after authorities urged
banks to cut credit to oversupplied industries, with privately
owned mills hardest hit. Tangshan Songting Iron & Steel, one of
the country's big privately owned steel mills, last month closed
its doors, but others are desperate to hang on.
Mills with long-term supply contracts with big miners have
already cut stockpiles of the steelmaking raw material at their
factories to a minimum, preferring to buy hand to mouth due to
shaky downstream demand and to minimize cash use.
Now, loss-making mills are resorting to selling iron ore
bought with letters of credit in a last-ditch effort to maintain
cashflow for production as they seek to repay bank loans, many
due at year-end, four traders and steel mill executives said.
Mills that survive will try to get new credit facilities for
next year, they said.
In Tangshan, in China's top steel producing Hebei province,
mills started offloading stock last month, an iron ore sales
executive at a private steel mill there said.
"More mills, in more regions, are doing the same now, only
to collect cashflow to survive and they don't care much about
prices," he said.
Selling is also being spurred by the relentless fall in
prices, as factories seek to reduce their exposure to further
losses, he said.
Di Wang, analyst at CRU in Beijing, cautioned the selling
could last into the new year as steel producers prepare for
another round of painful output cuts as the outlook for orders
looks bleak.
"Steelmakers will still sell their iron ore stocks before
the February Chinese Spring Festival because there are also
expectations of further production cuts," Wang said.
BUMPER INVENTORY
There is no estimate of how much iron ore mills have sold,
but port inventories have kept rising, implying that appetite is
weakening as steel mills step up output cuts.
Mills have previously sold iron ore when prices rose to make
a profit, or to balance their raw material needs with orders.
Inventories at main Chinese ports swelled to above 90
million tonnes at the end of November, their highest since
April, and up from this year's low of 77 million tonnes in June
as steel mills curbed production, according to industry
consultancy Umetal.
"Port inventories have surged by as much as 10 million
tonnes in recent months, while steel mills are still cutting
their plant inventories, so more could be sold to market and
prices will be under further pressure," the Beijing trader said.
Wary of the gloomy outlook, an official at a steel mill
based in southeastern China, which is running at 70 percent of
its 11-million-tonne annual capacity, said he has more than
halved his stocks at Chinese ports to less than 1 million
tonnes.
The Beijing trader said he was prepared to sell in
anticipation of prices spiralling lower as mills continue to
sell and top miners Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton
and Vale SA flooding the market with
supply.
"It is already difficult to sell iron ore, and much more
difficult now. Steel mills, which should be buyers, are out to
compete with us by selling iron ore. Who else can we sell to
now?" he said.
(Editing by Josephine Mason and Richard Pullin)