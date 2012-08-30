SUZHOU, China Aug 30 Global demand for iron ore will not grow and could even drop in the second half of 2012 compared with the first six months, with supply also rising, a senior official at China's Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd said on Thursday.

Global seaborne supply of iron ore would rise by more than 50 million tonnes in the second half from the first half, Zhang Dianbo, head of purchasing at Baosteel, China's biggest listed steelmaker, told an industry conference. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Chris Lewis)